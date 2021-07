Robles was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Tigers since he was dizzy and lightheaded, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Robles struggled before exiting the contest, giving up four runs on three hits and a walk while recording two outs. Manager Rocco Baldelli believed the right-hander's issues were related to the heat, so his outlook shouldn't be affected much going forward. Robles is Minnesota's top option for saves after Taylor Rogers (finger) landed on the injured list earlier Tuesday.