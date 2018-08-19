Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows four runs in no-decision
Odorizzi allowed four runs on four hits and two walks across five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Tigers. He struck out seven.
Odorizzi pitched quite well to start the game, allowing just one run on three hits over the first five innings. He ran into trouble in the sixth, when he allowed the first three men to reach and watched as they each came around to score against the bullpen. Odorizzi didn't pitch particularly well, throwing 60 percent of his pitches for strikes and generating just three groundball outs as he failed to pitch six full innings for the fifth straight start. He has recorded 16 strikeouts over 10.2 innings in his last two outings, however, and will look to continue that trend in his next scheduled start against the Athletics.
