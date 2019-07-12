The Twins plan to activate Odorizzi (finger) from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Indians.

Odorizzi developed a blister on his right middle finger in his most recent start July 2 against the Athletics, prompting the Twins to withhold him from his final start of the first half last weekend. The Twins' decision to place him on the IL also prevented Odorizzi from appearing in his first All-Star Game on Tuesday, but the time off has at least allowed the right-hander to overcome the minor issue. Odorizzi shouldn't face a strict cap on his pitch count as he returns to the mound Saturday, though manager Rocco Baldelli has been reluctant to allow the 29-year-old to cover more than six innings in most of his outings this season anyway.