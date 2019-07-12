Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Re-entering rotation Saturday
The Twins plan to activate Odorizzi (finger) from the 10-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Indians.
Odorizzi developed a blister on his right middle finger in his most recent start July 2 against the Athletics, prompting the Twins to withhold him from his final start of the first half last weekend. The Twins' decision to place him on the IL also prevented Odorizzi from appearing in his first All-Star Game on Tuesday, but the time off has at least allowed the right-hander to overcome the minor issue. Odorizzi shouldn't face a strict cap on his pitch count as he returns to the mound Saturday, though manager Rocco Baldelli has been reluctant to allow the 29-year-old to cover more than six innings in most of his outings this season anyway.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start