Balazovic was called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.
The 24-year-old will take the roster spot of Jorge Lopez, who was placed on the restricted list. Balazovic has shifted to a bullpen role at St. Paul this season and has a 4.79 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 50:21 K:BB across 35.2 innings.
