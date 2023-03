Balazovic (jaw) said Tuesday that he plans to throw a bullpen session before the end of this week, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Balazovic suffered a broken jaw when he was involved in an altercation at a bar earlier this month. He doesn't think the injury will affect his availability for the start of the minor-league season. Balazovic struggled mightily during his first taste of the Triple-A level in 2022 but is still viewed as one of the Twins' better pitching prospects.