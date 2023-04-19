Lopez threw a scoreless sixth inning with a strikeout Tuesday against the Red Sox. He's thrown 7.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks this season.

Lopez is having an outstanding start to the season with the only negative being that Johan Duran looks like the primary closer. Lopez does have one save, but so far it looks like he'll be used to close games only when Duran is unavailable rather than more of a committee. Still, manager Rocco Baldelli has managed his bullpen without regard for the save statistic in the past.