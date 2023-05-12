Lopez earned a save against the Padres on Thursday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Jhoan Duran may have been unavailable for the Twins on Thursday after tossing two innings (but only 17 pitches) Wednesday, so the team turned to Lopez to protect a two-run ninth-inning lead. The veteran right-hander didn't disappoint, fanning two of the three batters he faced in a perfect frame. Lopez has been excellent in his first full season with the Twins, allowing just three earned runs and posting a 13:4 K:BB over 17 innings. He has three saves on the season, but Duran has been outstanding as well and remains the team's primary closer.