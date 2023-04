Lopez allowed two hits in a scoreless inning to earn a save over Kansas City on Friday. He struck out one and hit one batter.

Lopez loaded the bases with two outs but worked through the danger to finish off the 8-6 win. He has yet to give up an earned run or a walk through 11.2 innings this season. Lopez has converted both of his save chances while going 1-0 with five holds. Jhoan Duran (personal) was not available Friday.