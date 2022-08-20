Lopez gave up two walks and struck out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Lopez put two men on board in a one-run game but managed to escape the inning to notch his 22nd save of the season with some help from his defense. Brad Miller scorched a 103.8 mph line drive to right field that was caught for the second out of the inning. Right fielder Max Kepler then threw to second base to double off pinch runner Charlie Culberson who misread the play. Lopez now has two saves and two blown saves since coming over to the Twins at the beginning of August and has a 4.50 ERA in six appearances during that stretch.