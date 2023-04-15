Varland gave up three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight in six innings Friday against the Yankees.

He did not factor in the decision, but Varland's eight strikeouts were a career high. His velocity was up across the board compared to 2022, as he averaged 96.2 mph with his four-seam fastball and 91.4 mph on his cutter, which he threw 39 percent of the time. It was an impressive showing from Varland, but it's possible this will end up just being a spot start if Kenta Maeda (arm fatigue) will indeed be ready to start next week after having his start skipped this weekend.