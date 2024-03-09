Varland threw three scoreless innings in Friday's spring training loss to Pittsburgh. He threw 34 pitches and another 11 in the bullpen as he prepares to be a starter, MLB.com reports. He's thrown seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and one walk this spring.

Varland is competing with Anthony DeSclafani for the fifth starter role. He could begin the season with the job with DeSclafani working his way back from a sore right elbow. If Varland loses out on the fifth starter role, it will be interesting to see if the Twins move him to the bullpen or keep him as a starter at Triple-A. Varland excelled as a reliever last season with a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings with a 17:1 K:BB while throwing a fastball that touched triple digits.