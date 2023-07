The Twins optioned Ortega to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After allowing three runs in the ninth inning during Tuesday's loss to the Mariners, Ortega's ERA ballooned to 4.50 through 14 innings this season. Ortega has been solid overall in both the majors and Triple-A, so there's plenty of reason to believe he'll be back with the Twins later this summer. A corresponding move will be announced Wednesday.