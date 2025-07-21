Fitzgerald (hamstring) went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI on Sunday in Triple-A St. Paul's 6-1 win over Louisville after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list earlier that day.

Fitzgerald was on the shelf for just under a month due to a right hamstring strain. The 31-year-old infielder got the chance to make his MLB debut with the Twins in May, but he's spent the bulk of the campaign at Triple-A, slashing .293/.382/.492 with seven home runs and five steals in 220 plate appearances.