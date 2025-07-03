Triple-A St. Paul placed Fitzgerald on its 7-day injured list Saturday due to a right hamstring strain.

Fitzgerald missed about two weeks of action earlier in June due to a right ankle sprain, and after returning to action June 20, the infielder lasted just five games before going down with another injury to the same leg. The 31-year-old is slashing .287/.378/.473 with six home runs and five stolen bases in 217 plate appearances for St. Paul this season.