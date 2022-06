Gray (pectoral) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the Mariners.

Gray has been sidelined since late May due to his right pectoral strain and didn't require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Twins' rotation. The right-hander threw 30 pitches in a simulated game Friday and is expected to be available to toss approximately four to six innings during Wednesday's start.