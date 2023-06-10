Gray didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander made a relatively early exit, as 76 pitches represented his smallest workload of the season, but Gray still put himself in line for his fifth win of the year with a solid performance. Unfortunately, the Twins bullpen couldn't protect a 2-1 lead. Gray still has yet to give up more than three runs in any 2023 outing, and his 2.25 ERA ranks in the top five in the league among qualified pitchers. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, likely to come at home next week against the Tigers.