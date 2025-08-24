The Twins recalled Bradley from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox in Chicago.

Bradley will be making his Twins debut Sunday, three and a half weeks after he was acquired from the Rays ahead of the trade deadline. The 24-year-old righty had made three starts for St. Paul prior to his call-up, turning in a bloated 7.53 ERA and 1.63 WHIP but a more promising 18:2 K:BB in 14.1 innings. Bradley has shown the ability to make bats miss at a prolific clip over parts of three seasons in the majors, though he took a big step back in that regard during his time with the Rays in 2025, with his strikeout rate dropping to a career-low 20.2 percent in 21 starts in the majors prior to the trade.