Twins' Taj Bradley: Excellent in no-decision

Bradley did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Guardians, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out five.

Bradley was excellent Thursday, with the lone blemish against him coming on a Patrick Bailey solo homer in the fifth inning. It's the fourth time that Bradley has gone seven innings while allowing two runs or fewer in his last six starts -- he's posted a 2.84 ERA in that span (38 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at 3.69 through 20 starts (114.2 innings) this season with a 1.22 WHIP and 129:46 K:BB. Bradley currently lines up to face the Royals at home his next time out.