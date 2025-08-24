Bradley (6-7) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing seven runs on nine hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out one.

Making his first start with the Twins since he was dealt from the Rays at the trade deadline, Bradley struggled from the get-go Sunday. He gave up three runs in the first inning -- after the White Sox led off with four straight singles -- before allowing another four runs in the second. It's been a tough season overall for the 24-year-old Bradley, who's posted a 4.95 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and 96:45 K:BB across 22 starts (116.1 innings). Despite his struggles Sunday, Bradley could remain in Minnesota's rotation due to Pablo Lopez (shoulder), Simeon Woods Richardson (illness) and David Festa (shoulder) all being on the IL.