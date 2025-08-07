Bradley gave up one run over six innings with four strikeouts and no walks Wednesday for Triple-A St. Paul.

It was Bradley's first start in the Twins organization after he was acquired for Griffin Jax last Thursday. Despite trading for him, the Twins say they want to keep Bradley in the minors to work on some of his pitches. He'll likely be called up at some point this season to Minnesota, but it sounds like he'll make at least another start or two at Triple-A.