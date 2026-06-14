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Twins' Taj Bradley: Pitches into seventh inning

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bradley allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Sunday.

Bradley rebounded fairly well after three straight starts in which he failed to complete five frames. He still gave up four runs, with a pair of homers accounting for three of those runs on his line Sunday. Bradley has taken a step back after starting the season in great form, but this effort could help him turn things around a bit. He's at a 4.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 80:30 K:BB over 71.2 innings across 13 starts this season. His next start is tentatively scheduled to be on the road in Arizona.

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