Twins' Taj Bradley: Quality start in no-decision

Bradley did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on seven hits and four walks over six innings against the Mariners. He struck out two.

Bradley ran into trouble early, allowing two runs in the first inning, but was able to limit the damage and record a quality start. Walks have been a bit of an issue for the right-hander all season and have ticked up even further of late, as he's issued at least three free passes in each of his past four starts. Overall, Bradley owns a 9-4 record with a 3.69 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 141:53 K:BB across 126.2 innings (22 starts) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Brewers.