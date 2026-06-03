Twins' Taj Bradley: Stumbles against ChiSox

Bradley (5-2) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and five walks over 4.2 innings as the Twins fell 8-0 to the White Sox. He struck out five.

The right-hander managed to get 63 of his 104 pitches into the strike zone, but Bradley's five free passes tied his career-worst mark, set as a rookie with the Rays in September 2023. Since coming off the IL on May 23, Bradley's stumbled to a 5.93 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 18:13 K:BB over 13.2 innings, suggesting he may not be 100 percent recovered from the pectoral issue that had sidelined him. He's currently scheduled to make his next start on the road early next week in Detroit.