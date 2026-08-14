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Twins' Taj Bradley: Stumbles against Phillies

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bradley (9-5) took the loss Thursday against the Phillies, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over four innings.

Bradley struggled to navigate Philadelphia's left-handed-heavy lineup from the outset, needing 32 pitches to escape the first inning. Kyle Schwarber did much of the damage, launching a pair of homers off Bradley, including a leadoff shot to begin the game. The right-hander departed with Minnesota trailing 5-1 after matching his shortest outing of the season. Bradley entered Thursday with a 3.76 ERA and had been one of the Twins' more reliable arms as they battle for a wild-card spot. He'll look to rebound in his next scheduled start at home against Atlanta.

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