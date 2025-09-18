Bradley (6-8) was saddled with the loss Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Wednesday marked Bradley's shortest outing since he worked just 1.2 innings in a July 23 start against the White Sox. It was the third time this year that the right-hander yielded seven runs, and he has only one quality start in his last six appearances. Next week's scheduled start in Texas could be Bradley's last of the campaign, and he'll be looking to salvage a disastrous start to his Twins career. Through 25.1 innings for Minnesota, he has a 7.82 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB.