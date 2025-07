Bradley was traded from the Rays to the Twins on Thursday in exchange for Griffin Jax, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins traded all their high-leverage relievers and targeting controllable starting pitching in the form of Bradley, who had been pitching in the Rays' Triple-A rotation. Bradley, 24, had a 4.61 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 95:44 K:BB in 111.1 innings with the big club this season.