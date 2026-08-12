Twins' Zebby Matthews: Available to start Wednesday

Matthews (foot) is listed as the Twins' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday to replace the injured Joe Ryan (glute) in the rotation, Matthews picked up a win over the Brewers while striking out four and giving up six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks before exiting after five innings due to a right foot blister. The right-hander was apparently able to complete a between-starts bullpen session without incident and won't end up having to miss a turn through the rotation.