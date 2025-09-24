Matthews (5-6) got the win Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six in seven innings.

Matthews allowed a solo home run to Joc Pederson on just his second pitch of the game but shut down the Rangers from there. Tuesday was an excellent bounce back start for Matthews who got shelled in his last outing, tying his career-worst in runs allowed while setting a new career-worst in hits allowed. Tuesday was Matthew's third quality start in his last five outings in what's been a strong finish to an up-and-down season for the 25-year-old. Matthews lines up for one additional road start this weekend against the Phillies.