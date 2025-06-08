The Twins placed Matthews on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a right shoulder strain.

Though he pitched effectively this past Wednesday against the Athletics en route to claiming his first win in four starts with the Twins, Matthews apparently came out of that outing with the shoulder injury, which will now keep him out for at least the next two weeks. The loss of Matthews is the second big blow to the Minnesota rotation in less than a week, after Pablo Lopez was shelved Thursday due to a right teres major muscle strain that will likely keep him out for 2-to-3 months. The Twins haven't named a replacement in the rotation for Matthews, but Simeon Woods Richardson could be summoned from Triple-A St. Paul to fill the void.