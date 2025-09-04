Matthews didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Matthews has now logged a quality start in consecutive outings for the first time all year. The three hits allowed fell one shy of matching his season low, and the 25-year-old right-hander tallied an impressive 14 swinging strikes on the evening. Matthews still has work to do in order to improve his 4.73 ERA and 1.42 WHIP, though he does have 75 punchouts over 64.2 innings. His strong 27 percent strikeout rate entering Wednesday could help give him an edge for his next scheduled matchup against the Angels, who lead MLB in strikeouts as a team (1,365).