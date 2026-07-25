Twins' Zebby Matthews: Quality start in loss

Matthews (4-8) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one over six innings to take the loss Friday versus the Athletics.

Matthews bounced back from his last outing, when he was lit up for 10 runs (eight earned) over three innings. However, he posted his lowest strikeout total in any game this season despite earning his first quality start over four outings in July. The 26-year-old right-hander is now at a 5.21 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 59:24 K:BB through 76 innings over 13 starts this season. Matthews' next start is projected to be at home versus the Royals, which is another favorable matchup that should give him a chance to build some positive momentum.