Twins' Zebby Matthews: Sparkles in victory

Matthews (4-5) earned the win over Houston on Monday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over seven innings.

Matthews gave up just one extra-base hit Monday, a fifth-inning solo homer by Cam Smith. That was also the only run the righty-handed hurler allowed en route to his third straight quality start. Matthews matched his season high with seven punchouts and needed a modest 89 pitches (59 strikes) to cover seven frames, tying his longest outing of the campaign. He's had two seven-run clunkers this season but has given up three or fewer runs in each of his other seven starts, putting him at a decent 4.15 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB through 56.1 innings overall.