Twins' Zebby Matthews: Takes loss Friday

Matthews (4-6) took the loss Friday against the Angels, giving up four earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three batters over six innings.

Matthews had given up just one hit and one walk through the first three innings of Friday's contest, but things began to fall apart after he conceded a solo homer to Vaughn Grissom to lead off the fourth. Jorge Soler doubled during the ensuing at-bat and later scored on a balk, and the Angels began the fifth inning by putting up four consecutive hits against Matthews, adding two more runs to their lead. The 26-year-old righty has now coughed up eight earned runs in 10.2 innings across his last two starts, and he'll take a 4.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 54:18 K:BB into the All-Star break after 67 innings.