Twins' Zebby Matthews: Throws live batting practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
It's the first time Matthews has faced hitters since he was diagnosed in early June with a moderate subscapularis strain in his right shoulder. If he bounces back well from Tuesday's session, Matthews could be cleared for a rehab assignment. Given that he hasn't pitched in more than a month, the 25-year-old is sure to require at least a couple rehab starts before the Twins consider putting him back into their rotation.
