Civale (2-6) allowed an unearned run on three hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Pirates.

Civale gave up one unearned run in the third inning but otherwise faced little trouble in his first quality start of the year. It was the second time this season he completed at least six innings and his first appearance without allowing an earned run. Civale had walked multiple batters in four straight outings before Sunday and now owns a 42:23 K:BB after punching out a season-high six batters. He dropped his ERA to 4.76 across 58.2 frames between the Brewers and White Sox. Civale is projected for a home matchup against the Cubs next weekend.