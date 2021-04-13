Rodon (upset stomach) will start Wednesday against Cleveland, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Assuming there are no setbacks in Rodon's recovery from an upset stomach that led to his scheduled start Monday being pushed back, he will face Cleveland with a couple extra days of rest. Lance Lynn will follow him Thursday.
