Gillaspie (toe) was activated from the 7-day DL at Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

A first-round pick in 2014 (20th overall), Gillaspie saw his stock crash after batting .227/.296/.357 at Triple-A Durham this season as a 24-year-old. He was shipped out by the Rays in exchange for reliever Dan Jennings prior to the trade deadline. Those in dynasty leagues would be wise not to bet on this reclamation project panning out.