The White Sox acquired Gillaspie from the Rays for relief pitcher Dan Jennings, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While he hasn't been a heavily hyped corner-infield prospect due to uncertain tools, Gillaspie has had a steady climb up the minors in the last four years. He's taken a step back at Triple-A Durham this year, though, compared to 2016. The 24-year-old's .227/.296/.357 line is at least accompanied by nine home runs in 395 plate appearances, so maybe he'll show more thump in time. With Jose Abreu at first base, however, Gillaspie merely profiles as mildly intriguing insurance, unless Chicago is going to bring him up to the majors immediately as they try out their young players. Maybe the switch hitter can snag at-bats as designated hitter.