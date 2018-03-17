White Sox's Casey Gillaspie: Returns to Triple-A
The White Sox optioned Gillaspie to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
The move isn't surprising as Gillaspie struggled this spring with a .189 batting average and .514 OPS. The 2014 first-round pick will likely need to improve upon his 2017 slash line of .223/.297/.373 at Triple-A if he is to earn a major-league opportunity this season.
