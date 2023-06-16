Cease allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday.

For five innings Cease looked every bit the pitcher who finished second in AL Cy Young voting last season, giving up just two hits while punching out out nine batters. However, the right-hander was lifted after giving up two singles around another strikeout in the sixth, and both runners came around to score when reliever Reynaldo Lopez surrendered a game-tying grand slam to Chris Taylor. That prevented Cease from getting the win, but he nonetheless continued his nice turnaround in June. Through three starts this month, Cease has posted a 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB over 16.2 frames.