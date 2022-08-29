Cease gave up two earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out eight over eight innings in a 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.
Cease continued his breakout 2022 campaign with an eight-inning quality start on 103 pitches. The only damage came on a pair of solo home runs. It was his longest start of the season and Cease lowered his ERA to 2.27 with the effort. The 26-year-old right-hander now has 16 games of eight or more strikeouts this year. The total is best in the majors. Cease is tentatively expected to make his next start against the Twins.
