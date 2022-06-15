Cease (5-3) earned the win Tuesday in Detroit, allowing one unearned run on seven hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out eight.

Cease was inefficient once again, needing 108 pitches to record 15 outs, but it was enough for the right-hander to get back in the win column for the first time in nearly a month. Amazingly, all 10 runs scored against Cease in his last four starts have been unearned. He's been walking a fine line with 15 walks in that span (21.1 innings).