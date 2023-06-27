Cease did not factor in the decision against the Angels on Monday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters over six innings.

Cease racked up an impressive 17 swinging strikes en route to his second 10-punchout performance over his past three starts, but Angels starter Reid Detmers matched him in both whiffs and strikeouts, and neither hurler factored in the decision. For Cease, the outing was the culmination of a strong June during which he has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his five starts, compiling a 2.20 ERA and 42:10 K:BB across 28.2 frames over that stretch. That's a vast improvement over the 5.57 ERA and 31:14 K:BB over 32.1 innings he registered in May.