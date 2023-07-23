Cease allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Saturday.
Cease pitched well enough to win, but Keynan Middleton and Gregory Santos couldn't preserve the lead in the seventh inning. This was Cease's first quality start in four July outings -- he's given up 10 runs over 22.1 innings in that span. The right-hander is now at a 4.04 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 138:47 K:BB through 113.2 innings over 21 starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Guardians next week.
