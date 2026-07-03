White Sox's Grant Taylor: Charged with loss, blown save

Taylor (4-2) took the loss and blew the save Thursday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks in 1.1 innings. He struck out two.

Even though Seranthony Dominguez has blown back-to-back saves, Taylor isn't making much of a case for ninth-inning work. The 24-year-old right-hander has coughed up eight runs in his last seven outings, blowing two save chances during that stretch. Taylor still has a strong 3.02 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 64:14 K:BB over 44.1 innings, but he's converted only two of his five save opportunities.