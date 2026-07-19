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White Sox's Grant Taylor: Tallies fifth save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Taylor secured the save Sunday against Toronto, allowing two hits and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning.

Taylor continues to stake his claim for more ninth-inning work in Chicago's bullpen. The right-hander has successfully converted three consecutive save opportunities, submitting four scoreless frames during that stretch. Taylor sports a 2.74 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 67:17 K:BB with five saves in eight chances over 49.1 innings, and he figures to continue sharing the closer role with Sean Newcomb based on matchups.

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