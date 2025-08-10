Taylor picked up the save in Sunday's 6-4 win against Cleveland, pitching a clean inning with one strikeout.

The flamethrowing right-hander secured his first save since July 4 with this succinct, eight-pitch effort. Since that date, Taylor had been respectable in 9.2 frames across nine appearances with a 3.72 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB. Since July 4, the White Sox have notched only four saves as a team -- Jordan Leasure with two and Dan Altavilla and Steven Wilson with one apiece. The Chicago closer race is still wide open, and Taylor, who now owns a 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB over 23 total innings, remains one of the better high-leverage options for manager Will Venable.