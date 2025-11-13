General manager Chris Getz said Wednesday that Taylor will likely work as a multi-inning reliever in 2026, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Taylor posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 36.2 innings with the White Sox in 2025, although just five of his 36 big-league appearances lasted longer than one inning. It's possible Taylor's new role may be the next step in a plan to introduce him to the rotation down the line, but for now, the 23-year-old -- out of the rotation and unlikely to receive high-leverage work -- holds minimal fantasy value.