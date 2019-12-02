Play

White Sox's James McCann: Agrees to terms with White Sox

McCann agreed to a one-year, $5.4 million deal with the White Sox, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

While the signing of Yasmani Grandal greatly reduces McCann's role with Chicago going forward, he was worth 2.3 fWAR in 476 plate appearances last year, so it would have been surprising to see him non-tendered. McCann enters 2020 as one of the better backup catchers in the American League.

