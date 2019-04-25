White Sox's James McCann: Bats cleanup Wednesday
McCann served as the cleanup hitter and went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles.
McCann's normally down in the lower third of the batting order but was moved up Wednesday with Yonder Alonso getting the day off. This is unlikely a permanent move for the catcher, who is slugging .535 thus far in 2019 but has a career .370 slugging percentage.
